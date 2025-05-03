Electric Bulb Mishap Sparks Stampede at Lairai Devi Zatra
A stampede during the Lairai Devi Zatra in Shrigao resulted from a devotee's accidental contact with an electric bulb, causing chaos among 50,000 attendees. Authorities are investigating the stampede's cause, which included rumors and required the evacuation of thousands. This was the first incident of its kind at the festival.
- Country:
- India
A stampede erupted at the Lairai Devi Zatra in Shrigao when a devotee accidentally struck an electric bulb with his cane, suffering a shock that led to a mass panic among the throng of 50,000 to 70,000 attendees, as reported by Lairai Devi temple President, advocate Dinanath Gaonkar.
North Goa Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal, indicated more than 50,000 devotees were inside the temple premises at the time, with 400 police officers deployed on site. Kaushal highlighted that this marked the first instance of such mayhem occurring during the festival, as the police work to uncover the event's exact cause amidst the spread of rumors.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the scene following the incident, which occurred between 4-5 AM on Saturday, underscoring the unprecedented nature of the stampede and the logistical challenges faced in ensuring safety among masses at the festival. Investigation into the mishap continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
