Tragic Stampede Mars Goa's Lairai Devi Festival

A tragic stampede at the Shirgao temple in Goa during the annual Lairai Devi jatra has left six dead and over 50 injured. Goa BJP President Damu Naik expressed condolences, assuring that an investigation is ongoing to uncover the cause of the incident.

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik highlighted the unprecedented nature of the tragedy, having witnessed the festival annually since childhood without such incidents. The minister visited the injured at Goa Medical College, noting that while three patients are critical, they are on the path to recovery.

North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal stated that initial reports suggest rumors may have incited panic among the 50,000 attendees. With 400 police officers present, he emphasized the challenge of ensuring a peaceful evacuation. This is the first stampede recorded at the festival, prompting a detailed inquiry.

