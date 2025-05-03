Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Hails UCC: A Step Towards Equality

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the Uniform Civil Code implementation, emphasizing its role in liberating Muslim women from social evils and ensuring equal rights in inheritance and property. He urged youths to stop spreading false rumors, asserting UCC harmonizes societal equality without targeting any religion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a workshop held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended the successful execution of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), highlighting its impact on liberating Muslim women from societal malpractices. He assured that UCC will ensure justice in inheritance and property rights for all women.

Chief Minister Dhami addressed the growing apprehensions surrounding the UCC, clarifying that the legislation does not target any religion or sect. Instead, it aims to establish societal harmony by abolishing discriminatory practices. Dhami described UCC as a necessary reform for the benefit of society.

In his speech, he called on the youth of Uttarakhand to dispel misinformation about UCC, refuting claims that it grants non-residents state residency. Dhami stressed the importance of understanding civic responsibilities, asserting that rights and duties are intertwined, urging families to register under UCC to uphold social order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

