Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand Opening of Shri Badrinath Temple

Ahead of the grand opening of Shri Badrinath Temple on May 4, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present. The temple is adorned with flowers as 25,000 devotees are expected. Security and logistical preparations have been reviewed by state officials.

Badrinath-CM-Dhami. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the opening of the revered Shri Badrinath Temple on May 4, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be among those present during the temple doors' ceremonial opening at 6:04 AM. Devotees are already gathering in Badrinath as beautification and renovation works conclude, with more than 25,000 pilgrims expected to mark the first day's event.

In preparation for the occasion, the temple has been lavishly decorated with 40 quintals of flowers, setting the stage for a spiritual gathering. On May 1, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Deepam Seth, along with Additional Director General V Murugeshan, visited the Shri Badrinath Dham to evaluate the comprehensive arrangements in place, focusing on security, traffic management, and crowd control to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

This year's Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, followed by Kedarnath on May 2, all amid Vedic rituals. Over 22 lakh devotees have registered at Rishikesh Transit Camp for the pilgrimage, which includes the sacred Hindu sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, marking the peak of pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand's summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

