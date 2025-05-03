Left Menu

Inquiry Launched as Goa Zatra Stampede Claims Lives

The Goa government has set up a fact-finding inquiry to investigate a stampede during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgaon, resulting in six fatalities and over 50 injuries. Governor Pillai has returned to Goa for discussions, and a magisterial inquiry and health support are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:38 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a tragic stampede at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon, Goa, the state government has appointed a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident. The committee, led by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Revenue) Sandeep Jacques, includes key officials such as DIG Varsha Sharma and South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma.

The directive mandates the committee to visit the site promptly and deliver their findings within 48 hours. Concurrently, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai expressed his condolences to the families affected and is returning from an official tour to address the situation with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and local authorities.

Amidst this calamity, six individuals have lost their lives, and over 50 others suffered injuries. Authorities have initiated a magisterial inquiry to ensure a comprehensive investigation. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane reported that 74 victims received medical attention, with 22 still in hospitals. A meeting with health authorities is planned to enhance patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

