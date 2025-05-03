Western Railway Teams Up with Chhota Bheem for Rail Safety Awareness

In a groundbreaking initiative to champion public awareness and railway safety, Western Railway has joined forces with the iconic fictional character Chhota Bheem, known from an Indian animated series, for educational and outreach efforts.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek revealed this collaboration to ANI, stating, "Chhota Bheem, an entirely Indian character, not only entertains but also educates children. Following commendations from the Prime Minister on Mann Ki Baat for the character, we recognized the potential impact this alliance could have on passenger communication for safety and beyond."

Recognizing that children can be powerful messengers, the initiative will utilize Chhota Bheem and his family across diverse media platforms, including print, digital, television, radio, and school programs. This strategic engagement seeks to harness the franchise's mass appeal to effectively convey critical messages on railway safety, explicitly targeting young audiences and families, bolstering the public interest campaign's reach and effectiveness.

