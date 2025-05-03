Left Menu

Western Railway Teams Up with Chhota Bheem for Rail Safety Awareness

Western Railway partners with animated character Chhota Bheem to promote railway safety. Through various media, they aim to reach children and families, leveraging the character's popularity to disseminate important safety messages effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:59 IST
Western Railway Teams Up with Chhota Bheem for Rail Safety Awareness
Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Vineet Abhishek (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative to champion public awareness and railway safety, Western Railway has joined forces with the iconic fictional character Chhota Bheem, known from an Indian animated series, for educational and outreach efforts.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek revealed this collaboration to ANI, stating, "Chhota Bheem, an entirely Indian character, not only entertains but also educates children. Following commendations from the Prime Minister on Mann Ki Baat for the character, we recognized the potential impact this alliance could have on passenger communication for safety and beyond."

Recognizing that children can be powerful messengers, the initiative will utilize Chhota Bheem and his family across diverse media platforms, including print, digital, television, radio, and school programs. This strategic engagement seeks to harness the franchise's mass appeal to effectively convey critical messages on railway safety, explicitly targeting young audiences and families, bolstering the public interest campaign's reach and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025