Nominate Young Trailblazers: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Opens for Entries

The Central Government has announced the commencement of nominations for the esteemed Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2025. This national-level accolade, annually awarded by the President of India, honors the remarkable accomplishments of children across the nation. According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the submission deadline for nominations is set for July 31, 2025. All entries must be submitted online via the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at https://awards.gov.in.

Eligible for children aged 5 to 18 as of July 31, 2025, the nominations can be made by individuals or institutions recognizing extraordinary achievements or through self-nomination by the children themselves. The application process includes registration or login on the portal with essential details such as First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, and more. Once registered, applicants should select 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025' and proceed with the nomination.

The application requires extensive details, including a 500-word narrative of the achievement and its impact, supported by relevant documents and a recent photograph. It recognizes excellence in Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology. The award aims to highlight youth achievements, inspire peers, and foster a supportive environment for their holistic development.

