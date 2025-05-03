Left Menu

Uttarakhand Secures Funding for Joshimath Reconstruction

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Shah as the central government sanctioned Rs 291.15 crore for reconstructing Joshimath, affected by land subsidence. The funds aim to ensure safety for residents and visitors, stabilize land, and enhance infrastructure in the disaster-stricken town.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for approving Rs 291.15 crore for reconstruction activities in Joshimath. The funds were sanctioned after substantial cracks appeared in the region's infrastructure due to ground subsidence earlier this year, affecting about 22% of the town's structures.

On the occasion of Lord Shri Badrivishal's temple opening, CM Dhami hailed the financial aid as a notable gift from the central government. The state is committed to the strategic development of Joshimath and ensuring the area's safety for both residents and visiting devotees. Efforts will be directed towards securing housing and livelihood while enhancing the safety of key community structures like the Narsingh temple.

Following directives from CM Dhami, a comprehensive damage assessment by experts from prestigious institutions was conducted in April, covering crucial aspects such as housing, infrastructure, and disaster risk reduction. The state disaster management has initiated projects to mitigate the land subsidence, including slope stabilization and improving the town's drainage and sewerage systems, with plans put forth for approval from the National Disaster Management Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

