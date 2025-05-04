Left Menu

Women Drug Peddlers Nabbed: Agartala Station Bust Unveils Cannabis Smuggling

Two women were arrested at Agartala Railway Station for attempting to smuggle over 4kg of cannabis to Delhi. The operation, conducted by railway police units, uncovered the cannabis hidden in handbags. The suspects, both from Bihar, confessed to prior trafficking, prompting further investigation into a larger network.

Two drug peddlers arrested with cannabis at Agartala Railway station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), two women were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station on drug smuggling charges, an official statement revealed. The suspects, Rasuan Devi, 25, and Ranju Devi, 30, both hail from Katihar district, Bihar, and were caught attempting to transport contraband to Delhi.

The duo was discovered with 4 kg and 405 grams of dry cannabis, artfully packed into eight packets and hidden within two handbags. This incident marks the station's first reported drug seizure, though the suspects reportedly admitted to smuggling cannabis on five prior occasions via train.

The initial police assessment values the intercepted drugs at approximately Rs 50,000 in Delhi's market. A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Agartala GRP Police Station. Authorities believe a larger network may be involved, suggesting more arrests could follow as the probe deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

