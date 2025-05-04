Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Assam Rifles Remember Fallen Hero, Pioneers Change

Assam Rifles honored Rifleman Kalyan Kumar with a wreath-laying ceremony in Tripura for his sacrifice during Operation May Flower. The unit received a Unit Citation for anti-narcotics efforts and played a vital role in humanitarian missions, showcasing its dedication to service and community welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:20 IST
Assam Rifles organises wreath-laying ceremony in honour of rifleman Kalyan Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant ceremony at Radhanagar, Tripura, the Assam Rifles paid tribute to Rifleman Kalyan Kumar, who heroically died during Operation May Flower on May 3, 2002, at Longtum-II village in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. His actions, noted for their bravery and dedication, remain a testament to the valor expected of Indian Army personnel.

The unit remembered their fallen comrade with a formal wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a moment of silence. On Friday, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy recognized the 28 Assam Rifles with a prestigious Unit Citation for its commendable service and achievements.

The battalion has been instrumental in combating narcotics, completing over 60 operations that resulted in the seizure of drugs valued over Rs 300 crore, aiding in the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Its civic and humanitarian efforts, such as monsoon relief and medical camps, highlight the unit's commitment to societal upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

