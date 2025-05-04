Honoring Valor: Assam Rifles Remember Fallen Hero, Pioneers Change
Assam Rifles honored Rifleman Kalyan Kumar with a wreath-laying ceremony in Tripura for his sacrifice during Operation May Flower. The unit received a Unit Citation for anti-narcotics efforts and played a vital role in humanitarian missions, showcasing its dedication to service and community welfare.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant ceremony at Radhanagar, Tripura, the Assam Rifles paid tribute to Rifleman Kalyan Kumar, who heroically died during Operation May Flower on May 3, 2002, at Longtum-II village in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. His actions, noted for their bravery and dedication, remain a testament to the valor expected of Indian Army personnel.
The unit remembered their fallen comrade with a formal wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a moment of silence. On Friday, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy recognized the 28 Assam Rifles with a prestigious Unit Citation for its commendable service and achievements.
The battalion has been instrumental in combating narcotics, completing over 60 operations that resulted in the seizure of drugs valued over Rs 300 crore, aiding in the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Its civic and humanitarian efforts, such as monsoon relief and medical camps, highlight the unit's commitment to societal upliftment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embankment Controversy: Tripura Faces Flooding Concerns
Tripura Embraces Tradition: Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav 2025 Kicks Off in Agartala
Raging Storms Severely Impact Over 400 Homes in Tripura
Indian Coast Guard Seizes Tendu Leaves in Big Anti-Narcotics Operation
Tripura CM Saha Drives Educational and Cultural Initiatives in New Infrastructure Push