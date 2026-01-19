Left Menu

Congress chief Kharge extends greetings to people of Tripura on occasion of Kokborok Day

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Kokborok Day.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:53 IST
Congress chief Kharge extends greetings to people of Tripura on occasion of Kokborok Day
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Kokborok Day. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Kokborok Day. This special observance celebrates Kokborok -- an ancient, culturally vibrant indigenous language spoken for millennia, and highlights the richness of India's diversity and shared values."

Kokborok, the mother tongue of communities, namely Debbarma (Tripuri), Reang, Tripura, Jamatia, Noatia, Kalai, Rupini, Murasing, and Uchoi, is recognised as one of the state languages of the State of Tripura. It got recognition as the state language on January 19, 1979. According to the 2011 Census report, the number of Kokborok-speaking people is 8,80,537, which is 23.97% of the state's total population. Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha also congratulated the state citizens on the occasion.

"Today, on the 48th anniversary of Kokborok language. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kokborok Day. I believe With consistent efforts and encouragement, Kokborok will get its due recognition and respect across the world," Saha said. Indian Overseas Congress also extended warm wishes on the occasion.

"We extend our warm wishes to our sisters and brothers in Tripura on Kokborok Day. The day commemorates the initial recognition of Kokborok as an official language in 1979. May this day bring about unity and inspire pride in our diverse cultures and rich heritage," the party's overseas outreach division wrote on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
2
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
3
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
4
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026