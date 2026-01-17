Tripura Congress Rallies Against MGNREGA Rollback
The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, led by president Ashish Kumar Saha, has launched a campaign against the proposed rollback of the MGNREGA scheme. Saha emphasized that revoking the act would jeopardize jobs for the rural poor, and announced movements at grassroots levels to oppose the plans.
The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), under the leadership of President Ashish Kumar Saha, announced a series of protests against the planned rollback of the MGNREGA scheme. The protests, including 'Mahakaran Abhiyan' or 'Lok Bhavan Abhiyan', are set for February's second week.
At a state-level coordination meeting, the TPCC evaluated the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram, which commenced on January 10. This movement aims to thwart the central government's alleged attempts to dismantle the rural employment program initiated under the UPA regime.
Saha underscored that the withdrawal of MGNREGA would negatively impact millions, urging party members and supporters to mobilize against this decision. Future plans include district-level delegations to District Magistrates and wider grassroots engagement.
