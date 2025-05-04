India Closes Airspace to Pakistani Airlines: Strategic Retaliation Explained
In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines. This move is a retaliatory measure to Pakistan's earlier airspace closure and trade bans. The decision is anticipated to impact PIA operations while showcasing India's firm stance against terrorism.
The Indian government's decision to shut down its airspace to airlines registered in or operated by Pakistan comes in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh termed the move as a strategic counteraction to Pakistan's previous closures and trade bans.
Emphasizing the economic impact on Pakistan, Ghosh highlighted that goods like Indian cosmetics remain in high demand despite bans, pointing out the financial strain such prohibitions have on Pakistan itself. He stated that the closure is a form of 'revenge' in India's broader counter-terrorism strategy.
India's action is expected to disrupt the operations of Pakistan International Airlines significantly. While southern and western routes remain largely unaffected, northern pathways, notably those from New Delhi, will experience notable interruptions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the closure through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from April 30 to May 23.
