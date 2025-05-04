India's First AI-Based Data Center Park: A Milestone in Digital Advancement

In a move that promises to significantly alter India's digital landscape, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday initiated the construction of the country's first Artificial Intelligence-based Data Center Park in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur. Spanning a vast 13.5 acres, this endeavor signifies a historic leap toward establishing India as a formidable force in the global digital arena.

The Data Center Park will feature a 2.7-hectare section designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Managed by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, the project is primarily focused on AI-driven services. The initial phase starts with a 5-megawatt capacity, with ambitions to scale up to 150 megawatts.

Investment projections estimate an infusion of around Rs 2000 crore. Emphasizing environmental conservation, the park will integrate green and energy-efficient technologies. Beyond data storage and processing, it aims to offer cutting-edge services in domains such as AI, healthcare technology, defense, fintech, and data analytics, underpinned by GPU-based computing infrastructure and AI processing capabilities of international standards.

The initiative is set to generate approximately 500 direct and 1,500 indirect job opportunities, with a dedicated focus on employing local youth. It positions Chhattisgarh as a forerunner in the tech industry, fostering new career possibilities and providing comprehensive services including GPU computing, AI processing, and data analytics.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized its role as the 'digital backbone' for a new era, highlighting its transformative potential for the state's youth, farmers, and tribal communities. He expressed confidence in Chhattisgarh becoming a central figure in Digital India.

Officials pointed out the park's capacity to create numerous jobs in IT, data analytics, and technical support, enabling local youth to pursue tech careers without relocating to metropolitan hubs. AI technologies will aid farmers with precision agriculture, weather predictions, and crop management, improving yields and income. Additionally, remote tribal areas will gain improved access to digital education, healthcare, and government services.

The facility will manage both domestic and international data traffic, enhancing the efficiency of government services and propelling the state toward digital self-reliance, officials added.

