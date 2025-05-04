Left Menu

Andhra Police Uncover Arms Stash in Major Operation

In a substantial crackdown in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police seized crude weapons and vehicles in Macherla town, following reports of political violence. Under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Hanumantha Rao, the operation aimed to thwart retaliatory attacks and extend peace efforts to nearby villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:40 IST
Andhra Police Uncover Arms Stash in Major Operation
Crude weapons seized in Andhra's Macherla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police conducted an extensive cordon and search operation on Saturday in Macherla town, targeting the recent surge in political violence. Officers recovered an arsenal of crude weapons, including knives and axes, and impounded several undocumented vehicles.

The operation, which took place in Sirigiripadu village of Veladurthi Mandal, was prompted by reports of a recent violent clash between two political factions. Spurred by intelligence inputs indicating potential further attacks, law enforcement teams, under the guidance of Sattenapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hanumantha Rao, carried out searches at suspect locations.

Authorities seized 21 motorcycles without valid documentation and a variety of weapons, such as 11 iron rods and 16 knife-attached rods. The police also found five axes, two chalks, eight bottles containing chili powder-mixed water, a sickle, and 13 gunny bags filled with 30-40 kg of stones each. Additionally, 10 sticks were confiscated. A police picket has been stationed in Sirigiripadu to ensure law and order, as authorities remain confident of apprehending key suspects. Future search operations are planned in nearby villages to prevent violence and sustain regional peace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025