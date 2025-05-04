Andhra Police Uncover Arms Stash in Major Operation

In a decisive crackdown in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police conducted an extensive cordon and search operation on Saturday in Macherla town, targeting the recent surge in political violence. Officers recovered an arsenal of crude weapons, including knives and axes, and impounded several undocumented vehicles.

The operation, which took place in Sirigiripadu village of Veladurthi Mandal, was prompted by reports of a recent violent clash between two political factions. Spurred by intelligence inputs indicating potential further attacks, law enforcement teams, under the guidance of Sattenapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hanumantha Rao, carried out searches at suspect locations.

Authorities seized 21 motorcycles without valid documentation and a variety of weapons, such as 11 iron rods and 16 knife-attached rods. The police also found five axes, two chalks, eight bottles containing chili powder-mixed water, a sickle, and 13 gunny bags filled with 30-40 kg of stones each. Additionally, 10 sticks were confiscated. A police picket has been stationed in Sirigiripadu to ensure law and order, as authorities remain confident of apprehending key suspects. Future search operations are planned in nearby villages to prevent violence and sustain regional peace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)