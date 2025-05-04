Owaisi Condemns Pakistan as Failed State, Urges Decisive Action

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has publicly labeled Pakistan a "failed state" for its alleged support of terrorism. At a public gathering, Owaisi urged the Indian government to undertake decisive actions against Pakistan, citing the need for firm responses to prevent future cross-border threats.

Owaisi criticized Pakistan's persistent denial of involvement in terrorist attacks, highlighting incidents like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot Air Force base strike. He shared a personal story from the Mumbai attacks to illustrate the emotional toll of terrorism, urging the Indian government to take stern measures.

Reiterating his stance during a rally in Bahadurganj, Owaisi emphasized the importance of a unified Indian response. He also addressed regional tensions involving Bangladesh. Furthermore, Owaisi called on international organizations to list Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, aiming to pressure Pakistan into reevaluating its actions.

