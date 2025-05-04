Left Menu

Kashmir's United Front Against Terror: A Joint Security Strategy

A joint security meeting led by IGP Kashmir explored intelligence, threat assessment, and coordination among forces to counteract security challenges following a fatal terrorist attack on tourists, emphasizing intensified collaboration to maintain peace in the Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:25 IST
IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meeting at PCR Kashmir (Photo/Jammu and Kashmir Police). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In response to escalating security concerns in Kashmir, IGP VK Birdi conducted a pivotal joint security meeting at PCR Kashmir on Sunday. Attended by high-level officers from the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and CAPFs, the gathering underscored the collective approach necessitated by the current security scenario in the Valley.

The meeting centered on enhancing intelligence operations, evaluating threat levels, refining emergency responses, and improving inter-agency collaboration. Officials stressed the importance of synchronizing all security and intelligence efforts, aiming for seamless information exchange and improved joint operational strategies, according to a press statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Attended by key figures from various security branches, both physically and virtually, the urgency of the meeting was amplified by a recent brutal terrorist assault in Pahalgam, which resulted in the death of 26 tourists. The attack, described as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has catalyzed renewed vigor among agencies to preserve regional peace and deter future threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

