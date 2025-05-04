Left Menu

Owaisi Demands Strong Action Against Pakistan: Dialogue Has Ended

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has called for decisive action against Pakistan, citing its denial of cross-border terrorism. He criticized Pakistan's inaction after past attacks and expressed full support for India's government decisions, urging a unified stand against terrorism, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:15 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive statement, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Pakistan's persistent rejection of cross-border terrorism claims, emphasizing that the period for dialogue has concluded, urging a decisive response. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi remarked, "Pakistan will never admit that terrorists from their land infiltrate India, causing innocent lives to be lost. The window for reasoning with Pakistan is over."

Owaisi conveyed his distress over the recurring terror incidents, notably in Jammu and Kashmir, impacting both soldiers and civilians. "Every 2 to 6 months, we lose Army, CRPF personnel, or innocent Kashmiris. This cycle cannot persist," he stressed.

Endorsing the central government's actions, he declared, "AIMIM supports all decisions taken by the Government of India. This is a matter of national interest, not political rivalry. I urge parties not to politicize this issue." Labeling Pakistan a "failed state," Owaisi encouraged the Indian government to enact 'strong' measures against the perpetrators of terrorism.

At a public meeting, Owaisi expressed hope for a robust response from the Prime Minister against Pakistani terrorists, asserting that such actions would deter future threats. He criticized Pakistan for doubting India's evidence after previous attacks.

"Pakistan shamelessly demands proof. We invited them to Pathankot, showed them where their terrorists attacked our Air Force base, yet no action was taken against those terrorists," he said, referencing the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Owaisi recounted a personal story to illustrate the cross-border terrorism's toll.

"During the 26/11 attacks, a newly married lady from Nizamabad was killed at VT Station by Pakistani terrorists," he lamented. Owaisi accused Pakistan of constantly denying involvement in such attacks. "The time to try and convince Pakistan is over," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

