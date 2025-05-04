Rekindling Resilience: Bhuj Heroine's Plea for Decisive Action Against Pakistan

Kanbai Shivji Hirani, a woman who played a pivotal role in the rebuilding of the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, has issued a call for firm action against Pakistan in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Recapping her efforts under wartime conditions, Hirani emphasized the nation's determination, saying, "It was not possible to build the runway soon, but we made it possible by rebuilding it, as it was a matter of the country."

Reflecting on the victory in the war that once brought immense joy, Hirani expressed her disturbance over current events. "When we won the war, we were very happy. Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong," she remarked. Recalling the 1971 war, she narrated how over 300 women, herself included, joined together to reconstruct the obliterated airstrip amidst difficult circumstances.

Hirani, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action, suggested choking off resources to Pakistan as a necessary step to make them reconsider. She said, "PM Modi should take action on this, stop the water and food supply to Pakistan." In response, the Indian government has pledged to deal a severe blow to terrorism, with full operational freedom given to the armed forces to determine India's retaliation.

Following the heinous attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, an all-party meeting was convened, showing unified support for retaliatory measures. The government has announced strong steps, including potentially suspending the Indus Water Treaty, highlighting the cross-border terrorism linkages and aiming to pressure Pakistan to cease its support.

