"Speaking like Pakistan's PR agent": Shehzad Poonawalla fires huge bombshell on Ajay Rai's 'nimbu-mirchi' statement

BJP leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai when he invited controversy by showcasing a Rafale toy plane with lemon and chillies. Rai had criticised the central government's "big talk and no action" against perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that they purchased Rafale fighter jets. Still, those are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress is acting as the PR agent of Pakistan and stated that Ajay Rai has not only shown a toy but has also played with the morale of the army at the behest of Pakistan. The BJP leader said that Congress party have been lobbying for no action against Pakistan and is helping them spread their narrative in India.

"Ajay Rai has not only shown a toy but has also played with the army's morale at the behest of Pakistan. For the last several days, in the all-party meeting, these people have said that they are with the military. Still, after that, we have seen that giving a clean chit to Pakistan, lobbying for no action against Pakistan and breaking the army's morale, one after the other, from Channi ji to Priyank Kharge and now Ajay Rai have worked to break it. Whatever Pakistan wants and whatever is their narrative, the Congress party is continuously speaking like Pakistan's PR agent", he told ANI. Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the INDI alliance leaders over their comments on the Pahalgam attack. He said that the INDI alliance is acting like the "Rawalpindi" alliance, and after the all-party meeting, a competition has started between Congress, SP, and RJD as to who will sympathise more with Pakistan.

"The INDI alliance is speaking the language of 'Rawalpindi' Alliance. After the all-party meeting, a competition has started between Congress, SP and RJD as to who will sympathise with Pakistan more and who will hurt the morale of the Army more...It means that they still have some doubts that Pakistan is behind this terrorism", he said. (ANI)

