Rouse Avenue Court Accepts Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan

The Rouse Avenue Court accepted a supplementary charge sheet in the MCOCA case against ex-MLA Naresh Balyan and others. The court has ordered Delhi Police to provide copies to the accused, with the matter set for scrutiny on May 19. Judicial custody for the accused extends until the next hearing.

The Rouse Avenue Court has accepted a supplementary charge sheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and three other individuals charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Special Judge Digvinay Singh prompted Delhi Police to distribute copies of the charge sheet to the accused parties, scheduling further scrutiny for May 19.

In a detailed session, the court extended judicial custody for all the accused, awaiting the next procedural date. Delhi Police have documented statements from the newly arrested Vikas Gehlot, considered pivotal in the ongoing investigation against an alleged crime syndicate operating under Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

This marks the first charge sheet against Naresh Balyan in this particular case, following prior filings against other suspects. Previously, the court acknowledged charges involving Ritik alias Peter as well as Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara, underpinning the depth of this ongoing high-profile investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

