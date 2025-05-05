Left Menu

Iran Pursues Diplomatic Path Amid Nuclear Talks Hitch

Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to diplomatic engagements with the United States, despite a delay in nuclear negotiations. The postponement of the fourth round of talks due to logistical issues hasn't deterred Iran's readiness for dialogue, as stated by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

05-05-2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic efforts with the United States, following the postponement of the fourth round of nuclear talks, initially scheduled for the weekend. The government emphasized its dedication to dialogue and announced its preparedness for negotiations despite the delay.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran is awaiting further details from mediator Oman concerning the continuation of U.S. dialogue. Oman had previously indicated that the talks, initially planned for May 3, would be rescheduled due to logistical reasons.

The postponed talks represent a minor setback in the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Iran and the United States, underscoring the complexities involved in international relations and nuclear negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

