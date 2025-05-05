Iran Pursues Diplomatic Path Amid Nuclear Talks Hitch
Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to diplomatic engagements with the United States, despite a delay in nuclear negotiations. The postponement of the fourth round of talks due to logistical issues hasn't deterred Iran's readiness for dialogue, as stated by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic efforts with the United States, following the postponement of the fourth round of nuclear talks, initially scheduled for the weekend. The government emphasized its dedication to dialogue and announced its preparedness for negotiations despite the delay.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran is awaiting further details from mediator Oman concerning the continuation of U.S. dialogue. Oman had previously indicated that the talks, initially planned for May 3, would be rescheduled due to logistical reasons.
The postponed talks represent a minor setback in the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Iran and the United States, underscoring the complexities involved in international relations and nuclear negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhopal Checkpoint Clash: Woman vs. Policemen
Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Assaulting Minor
POCSO Court Sentences Woman to 20 Years for Assaulting Teen
Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Decomposed Woman's Body in Hyderabad Mill
Against All Odds: Visually Impaired Woman Triumphs at MPSC