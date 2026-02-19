South African Woman Acquitted Amidst Probe Failures in Heroin Case

A special NDPS court has cleared a South African woman accused of possessing 3 kg of heroin, spotlighting procedural errors by the Narcotics Control Bureau that compromised the case. The court has urged action against responsible officers and recommended enhanced training for future narcotics investigations.

The case arose after the NCB acted on a tip-off in February 2021 regarding the woman, named Promise Khalishwayo. However, significant lapses were noted, such as unauthorized personal searches and failure to timely access crucial CCTV footage, which weakened the prosecution's case.

The court emphasized that strict adherence to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is essential in serious drug-related offenses. Lapses in procedure led to the dismissal of charges, highlighting a critical need for improved protocol compliance and training within the NCB.