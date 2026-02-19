Family Feud: Pregnant Woman Survives Axe Attack at Wedding

In a shocking incident of family violence, a pregnant woman named Meenakshi was attacked with an axe by her brother, Manjunath, during a mass wedding event in Handrala village, police reported on Thursday.

Meenakshi, who married Uday Kumar over a year ago against her family's wishes due to an inter-caste union, has been living in Bengaluru since the estrangement. The attack occurred when she returned to attend her co-brother's wedding.

The assailant, Manjunath, allegedly confronted Meenakshi at the event, striking her with an axe. Bystanders intervened, rescuing the woman. The local superintendent reported her condition as stable, as she receives hospital care. Manjunath faces attempted murder charges following his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)