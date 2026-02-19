Left Menu

Family Feud: Pregnant Woman Survives Axe Attack at Wedding

A pregnant woman, Meenakshi, was attacked with an axe by her brother for marrying outside her community, during a wedding in Handrala village. Her brother, Manjunath, was arrested for attempted murder. Meenakshi is receiving treatment and is stable. The couple had been living separately from her family due to disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:18 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident of family violence, a pregnant woman named Meenakshi was attacked with an axe by her brother, Manjunath, during a mass wedding event in Handrala village, police reported on Thursday.

Meenakshi, who married Uday Kumar over a year ago against her family's wishes due to an inter-caste union, has been living in Bengaluru since the estrangement. The attack occurred when she returned to attend her co-brother's wedding.

The assailant, Manjunath, allegedly confronted Meenakshi at the event, striking her with an axe. Bystanders intervened, rescuing the woman. The local superintendent reported her condition as stable, as she receives hospital care. Manjunath faces attempted murder charges following his arrest.

