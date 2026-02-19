Tragedy at Veerampattinam: Woman Drowns in Bay of Bengal
Sonia, a 33-year-old from Bengaluru, drowned during a boat trip in Veerampattinam. While her family was rescued, Sonia succumbed to the tragedy. Authorities are investigating the boat operator's legitimacy.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded near Veerampattinam coastal village on Thursday as a 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru, named Sonia, drowned while on a sightseeing trip in the Bay of Bengal.
Sonia was on board a privately operated boat with her husband and three children when the vessel capsized. Local fishermen responded promptly to cries for help, rescuing all family members except Sonia. She unfortunately drowned in the incident.
The Ariyankuppam police, along with the Coast Guard, arrived quickly to assist in the rescue efforts. The survivors were taken to a government hospital and are reportedly in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the boat operator to determine if a valid license was held for conducting such tours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha
Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Petion-Ville: High-Voltage Cable Incident
Tragedy and Triumph: A Mother's Struggle with Labor Pains in Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Calls for Transparency in Aviation Tragedy
Chilling Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy