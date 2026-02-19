Tragedy at Veerampattinam: Woman Drowns in Bay of Bengal

A tragic incident unfolded near Veerampattinam coastal village on Thursday as a 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru, named Sonia, drowned while on a sightseeing trip in the Bay of Bengal.

Sonia was on board a privately operated boat with her husband and three children when the vessel capsized. Local fishermen responded promptly to cries for help, rescuing all family members except Sonia. She unfortunately drowned in the incident.

The Ariyankuppam police, along with the Coast Guard, arrived quickly to assist in the rescue efforts. The survivors were taken to a government hospital and are reportedly in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the boat operator to determine if a valid license was held for conducting such tours.

