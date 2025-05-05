Greg Abel to Lead Berkshire Hathaway into a New Era
Greg Abel will succeed Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway starting next year. Buffett will remain chairman of the board. The decision signals a major leadership transition after Buffett's six-decade tenure, surprising the board and shareholders alike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:59 IST
Greg Abel has been announced as the successor to Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, beginning next year. This decision marks a significant shift in leadership at the conglomerate.
After six decades, Warren Buffett is set to step down as CEO, confirmed alongside his continued role as chairman of the board. The unexpected announcement took place over the weekend.
The majority of the board of directors, along with Abel, were unaware of Buffett's intentions until recently, indicating an unexpected transition was on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics' Financial Growth Amid Leadership Change
Leadership Changes at Air India Express: Transitioning for Efficiency
Eternal or Zomato? Clarifying Leadership Changes Amidst Rebranding
Britain Eases Sanctions on Syria Amid Leadership Changes
Axis Bank Announces Strategic Leadership Changes