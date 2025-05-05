Market Jitters: Tariffs, Trade Wars, and a Fed Decision Loom

Major U.S. stock futures experienced a decline on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of new, sweeping tariffs that stirred fresh concerns about a global trade war. The move left many market participants apprehensive as they awaited the pivotal monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve later this week.

President Trump's sudden imposition of a 100% tariff on films produced outside the U.S. caught entertainment companies off guard, impacting giants like Netflix and Amazon.com, whose shares dropped significantly in premarket trading. The fallout extended to other industry players, such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, reflecting the market's unease.

The federal monetary policy outlook remained under scrutiny, especially after data revealed a contraction in the U.S. economy for the first time since 2022. The industry closely monitors the Federal Reserve's upcoming commentary and potential interest rate changes, as investors seek clarity on how to navigate ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)