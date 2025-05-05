Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tariffs, Trade Wars, and a Fed Decision Loom

U.S. stock futures dropped as President Trump announced new tariffs, triggering fears of a trade war. The market watched for a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, given the recent economic contraction. Tariff impacts on companies, including Netflix and Amazon, were evident as shares fell ahead of expected tariff-induced uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:00 IST
Market Jitters: Tariffs, Trade Wars, and a Fed Decision Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. stock futures experienced a decline on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of new, sweeping tariffs that stirred fresh concerns about a global trade war. The move left many market participants apprehensive as they awaited the pivotal monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve later this week.

President Trump's sudden imposition of a 100% tariff on films produced outside the U.S. caught entertainment companies off guard, impacting giants like Netflix and Amazon.com, whose shares dropped significantly in premarket trading. The fallout extended to other industry players, such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, reflecting the market's unease.

The federal monetary policy outlook remained under scrutiny, especially after data revealed a contraction in the U.S. economy for the first time since 2022. The industry closely monitors the Federal Reserve's upcoming commentary and potential interest rate changes, as investors seek clarity on how to navigate ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025