Kotak Mahindra Bank's Profit Dip Sparks Stock Decline

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a significant drop on Monday, falling nearly 5% following the announcement of a 7.57% decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The stock was notably impacted on both the BSE and NSE, marking it as the biggest laggard among Sensex and Nifty companies. Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation diminished by approximately Rs 19,866.61 crore.

This downturn is attributed to elevated stress in the microlending sector, alongside an observed marginal decline in asset quality, increasing gross non-performing assets, and challenges in MFI lending, collectively impacting the bank's financial performance and net interest margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)