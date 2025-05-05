Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Profit Dip Sparks Stock Decline

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell nearly 5% after a reported 7.57% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY 2024-25. Standalone net profit dropped by 14%, while net interest income grew 5%. Asset quality slightly worsened, contributing to a reduction in net interest margins.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a significant drop on Monday, falling nearly 5% following the announcement of a 7.57% decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The stock was notably impacted on both the BSE and NSE, marking it as the biggest laggard among Sensex and Nifty companies. Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation diminished by approximately Rs 19,866.61 crore.

This downturn is attributed to elevated stress in the microlending sector, alongside an observed marginal decline in asset quality, increasing gross non-performing assets, and challenges in MFI lending, collectively impacting the bank's financial performance and net interest margins.

