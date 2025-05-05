Showers and Storms Sweep Across Madhya Pradesh, Bringing Respite from Heat

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday, as rainfall graced various parts of the state, including Bhopal, offering much-needed relief from the searing heat. According to the Meteorological office, this pleasant weather pattern is likely to persist for the next two days, bringing heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across different regions.

Arun Sharma, a meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department in Bhopal, reported that scattered rainfall was recorded in western Madhya Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with Indore receiving the highest amount at 70 mm. Thirteen locations experienced storms, with Indore seeing wind speeds peak at 111 km/h. Isolated rains graced eastern Madhya Pradesh, and hailstorms were noted in certain areas.

The recent climatic stirrings are attributed to a western disturbance over North-West Rajasthan, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over north-west Madhya Pradesh. The presence of an East-West Trough further compounds the situation, promising continued weather activity. An orange alert has been issued for north-west districts including Bhind, Morena, and Gwalior, while eastern districts face potential hailstorms.

