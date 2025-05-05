Descendant of Last Mughal Emperor Pleads for Public Support After SC Verdict

Sultana Begum, the great-granddaughter-in-law of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, expressed her despair on Monday after the Supreme Court rejected her plea to claim possession of the Mughal emperor's residence. In an interview with ANI, Begum revealed that she had previously resisted public offers of support, placing her trust in the judiciary.

Clarifying that her request was solely for Bahadur Shah Zafar's house, without specifying other historical sites such as Lal Qila, Zafar Mahal, or Fatehpur Sikri, Begum lamented the loss of faith in her pursuit of justice. Despite her belief in the emperor's contributions to the nation and his sacrifices, Begum now wonders about her next steps given the court's decision.

The Supreme Court's decision came after an appeal by Begum against the Delhi High Court's denial of her claim. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed Begum's plea, questioning the legitimacy of her claim and underscoring the lack of grounds due to an extensive delay. Begum is now turning to the public for support as her options narrow.

