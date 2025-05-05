Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Decisions: Health Expansion, Education, and Infrastructure Development

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, took major decisions during a recent cabinet meeting, including land allocations for AIIMS Bilaspur expansion, new development plans, enhancing public transport, and recruitment in healthcare and forensic services. These initiatives aim to advance the state's infrastructure and public welfare.

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reaffirmed its unity and commitment to complete its full term. Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan addressed minor differences among the ministers, emphasizing overall solidarity within the government during a press briefing.

At the recent cabinet meeting, essential decisions included land allocation for the expansion of AIIMS Bilaspur, an enhancement to the state's healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the meeting sanctioned the conversion of part-time workers to daily wage roles in various departments and relocated several department offices for operational efficiency.

Decisions were made to improve public transportation by authorizing new stage carriage routes and expanding transport services with 18-seater tempo travellers. The cabinet approved filling healthcare, forensic, and agricultural posts, addressing both employment needs and service enhancements across sectors. Key infrastructure projects such as a high-rise commercial complex in Shimla and water supply schemes were also greenlit, signifying the administration's commitment to comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

