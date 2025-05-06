Left Menu

Boom in Domestic Travel: China's 'May Day' Holiday Sees Record Trips

During China's five-day 'May Day' holiday, 314 million domestic trips were recorded, marking a 6.4% increase from the previous year. Tourists spent 180 billion yuan, equivalent to $24.88 billion, reflecting an 8% rise in spending, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Updated: 06-05-2025 07:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant boost to domestic tourism, Chinese tourists embarked on 314 million trips during the five-day 'May Day' holiday, according to official data from the culture and tourism ministry. This marks a notable 6.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that spending by domestic travelers during the holiday, from May 1-5, amounted to 180 billion yuan. This translates to approximately $24.88 billion, showcasing an impressive 8% growth in comparison to the previous year.

The annual 'May Day' holiday is emerging as a key driver for domestic travel and consumer spending, signaling a robust recovery in the sector post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

