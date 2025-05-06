Boom in Domestic Travel: China's 'May Day' Holiday Sees Record Trips

In a significant boost to domestic tourism, Chinese tourists embarked on 314 million trips during the five-day 'May Day' holiday, according to official data from the culture and tourism ministry. This marks a notable 6.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that spending by domestic travelers during the holiday, from May 1-5, amounted to 180 billion yuan. This translates to approximately $24.88 billion, showcasing an impressive 8% growth in comparison to the previous year.

The annual 'May Day' holiday is emerging as a key driver for domestic travel and consumer spending, signaling a robust recovery in the sector post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)