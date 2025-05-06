Left Menu

Delhi High Court Pauses Stay on AR Rahman's Alleged Copyright Breach in Ponniyin Selvan 2

The Delhi High Court has paused an injunction in Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar's copyright lawsuit against AR Rahman. Dagar alleges the song 'Veera Raja Veera' stems from his family's composition 'Shiva Stuti'. Rahman must deposit Rs 2 crore pending a final hearing, slated for May 23, 2025.

Updated: 06-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court's division bench has temporarily lifted an interim injunction granted in favor of classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar. Dagar's copyright infringement suit accuses music composer A R Rahman and the producers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 of using elements from his composition, 'Shiva Stuti', in the song 'Veera Raja Veera'.

The appeal was heard by Justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul, who mandated that AR Rahman deposit Rs 2 crore, adhering to the single judge's procedural order, not based on the case's merits. The court has slated a final hearing for May 23, 2025.

Justice Prathiba M Singh previously concluded that 'Veera Raja Veera' was identical to 'Shiva Stuti', despite differences in lyrics and modern adaptations. Dagar, as heir to the original composers, seeks to uphold his family's exclusive rights, claiming the melody and rhythm remain unchanged. 'Shiva Stuti', a celebrated composition from the 1970s, was internationally performed, including at Amsterdam's Royal Tropical Institute in 1978. A previous ruling mandated crediting Dagar's father and uncle as the original composers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

