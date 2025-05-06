Tamil Nadu CM Lists Historic Achievements as DMK Enters Fifth Year

As the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government approaches its fifth year in power, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin underscored the administration's unwavering dedication to fulfilling its election promises. Speaking at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam, Stalin lauded the party's historic achievements and its consistent adherence to the 'Dravidian model' policies.

Reflecting on the challenges faced when the DMK assumed office, Stalin remarked on the 'religious and backward growth situation' they inherited, emphasizing their commitment to advancing Tamil Nadu. He acknowledged the critical role of media in disseminating the government's initiatives, expressing gratitude for efforts to connect with the public.

In a noteworthy move, CM Stalin extended an invitation for constructive criticism, asserting that fair appraisal fosters progress. Additionally, he urged international intervention to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen, addressing a plea to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the ongoing harassment and adverse conditions faced by fishermen from the state.

