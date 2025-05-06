Left Menu

Euronext Pushes European Defence Investment Amid Geopolitical Shift

Euronext announced measures to boost investment in Europe's defence industry, following political pressure to enhance the region’s strategic autonomy. This includes changes to ESG criteria, support for IPOs, and faster bond listing. Analysts remain skeptical about the tangible outcomes of these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euronext, the European exchange operator, has announced initiatives aimed at encouraging investment in the continent's defence industry. This strategic move is designed to increase Europe's defence capabilities, reducing its reliance on U.S. armaments following criticism from former President Trump over defence spending insufficiencies.

Renaming the acronym ESG to Energy, Security and Geostrategy, Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah stated the company is adapting to a 'new geopolitical order.' The focus is on assisting European aerospace and defence firms to boost their production capabilities and foster strategic autonomy over the next decade.

Despite these efforts, some analysts remain doubtful about the effectiveness of Euronext's plans, particularly regarding new defence IPOs and bond listing processes. Nonetheless, these initiatives coincide with significant EU funding commitments, as the European Commission aims to bolster the defence industry with up to €800 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

