Digilogic Systems Gears Up for IPO Debut

Digilogic Systems Limited, a notable player in the automated test equipment and software applications for the defence and aerospace sectors, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 20.

The anchor portion of the IPO will open on January 19, concluding on January 22. Aiming to raise approximately Rs 81 crore, the IPO includes a fresh issue worth Rs 69.67 crore and an offer for sale valued at Rs 11.33 crore, with plans to list on the BSE SME platform.

With a price band set at Rs 98 to Rs 104 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares, the proceeds will support capital expenditure for a new facility and reduce borrowings. Indorient Financial Services Ltd serves as the Book Running Lead Manager, while KFIN Technologies Ltd is the Registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)