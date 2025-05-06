Renewed Dialogue in Oman: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States is slated for this weekend in Oman, according to Iranian state media, tentatively earmarking May 11 as the likely date.

An Iranian source involved in the discussions confirmed that the talks would span two days in Muscat, possibly on either Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday, yet emphasized that exact timing remains fluid. Initially planned for May 3 in Rome, the talks faced postponement due to logistical challenges, as acknowledged by Oman, the mediation host.

Insights from top U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff, as reported by Axios, mirror intentions from Washington to reconvene talks this weekend. This move follows Iran's latest assertions of commitment to diplomacy, counterbalancing former U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier threats following his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, amid ongoing tension over the true intentions behind Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)