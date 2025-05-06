Left Menu

AmpereHour Energy Powers Up Delhi with Innovative Battery System

AmpereHour Energy has partnered with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited to commission a 20 MW/40 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Delhi. Delivered under a long-term agreement, the project was completed ahead of schedule in April 2025, enhancing the city's energy storage and distribution capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AmpereHour Energy has successfully launched a cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Delhi, set to transform the city's energy landscape. This development, carried out in collaboration with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), marks a significant step forward in energy storage technology.

The project, a substantial 20 MW/40 MWh system, was delivered on a turnkey basis under a comprehensive Battery Energy Storage Capacity Agreement (BESPA) with BRPL. This ensures a long-term solution to bolster Delhi's power capacity.

Remarkably, the installation and commissioning of the system were completed in just 11 months, ahead of the forecasted schedule, with a completion date set in April 2025. This achievement underscores the potential for innovative infrastructure to expedite energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

