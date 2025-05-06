Arms Supplier Linked to Prince Teotia Gang Nabbed After Shootout

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Staff captured a suspected arms supplier tied to the infamous Prince Teotia Gang in the wee hours of Tuesday. The apprehension followed a brief exchange of gunfire on Bandh Road, Fatehpur Beri.

The incident unfolded around 2 AM when officers, acting on intelligence, attempted to stop the accused, Manoj Hathodi, who was on a motorcycle. Despite being signaled to halt, Hathodi tried to escape and fired upon the police, prompting them to return fire, which resulted in Hathodi sustaining a bullet wound to his leg.

Subsequent to his capture, a search unveiled a loaded pistol, two additional country-made pistols, three live cartridges, and the motorcycle. Hathodi was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment and remains in police custody. Authorities have registered a case under the Arms Act and are investigating the firearms' origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)