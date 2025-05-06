Left Menu

Arms Supplier Linked to Prince Teotia Gang Nabbed After Shootout

Delhi Police's Special Staff apprehended an arms supplier associated with the Prince Teotia Gang after a gunfire exchange on Bandh Road, Fatehpur Beri. The suspect, Manoj Hathodi, attempted to flee and was injured during the police's retaliatory fire. Firearms, including pistols, were recovered from him.

Arms Supplier Linked to Prince Teotia Gang Nabbed After Shootout
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Staff captured a suspected arms supplier tied to the infamous Prince Teotia Gang in the wee hours of Tuesday. The apprehension followed a brief exchange of gunfire on Bandh Road, Fatehpur Beri.

The incident unfolded around 2 AM when officers, acting on intelligence, attempted to stop the accused, Manoj Hathodi, who was on a motorcycle. Despite being signaled to halt, Hathodi tried to escape and fired upon the police, prompting them to return fire, which resulted in Hathodi sustaining a bullet wound to his leg.

Subsequent to his capture, a search unveiled a loaded pistol, two additional country-made pistols, three live cartridges, and the motorcycle. Hathodi was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment and remains in police custody. Authorities have registered a case under the Arms Act and are investigating the firearms' origins.

