Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Rebuts Akhilesh Yadav's Criticism on Labour Policies

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar accused SP leader Akhilesh Yadav of misleading workers over labor issues. While Yadav criticized the state government for alleged exploitation, Rajbhar emphasized pro-labor initiatives and accused SP of political discomfort with reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar has launched a vehement criticism of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of misleading workers regarding labor issues. In his recent statements, Rajbhar highlighted that Yadav's comments on outsourcing and exploitation were misguided, painting the current government unfairly.

Akhilesh Yadav, however, had earlier condemned the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that the rights of laborers and farmers were being systematically undermined. Addressing reporters, Yadav expressed concern over the economic future, questioning how progress could be achieved without honoring laborers' dignity and contributions.

Defending the state's policies, Rajbhar recounted past hardships under SP's governance and criticized their current stance. He emphasized ongoing pro-labor efforts, such as the 'Shramev Jayate' initiative, which aims to elevate laborers' status. Rajbhar pointed to development in employment and infrastructure, efforts he claimed are reversing migration trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

