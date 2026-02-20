Bihar Universities' Outsourcing Controversy Unveiled
The Bihar Legislative Council Chairman, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, addressed alleged payment irregularities to outsourced university employees. BJP MLC Naval Kishore Yadav raised the issue, revealing underpayments despite government funds. Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced audits, while denying 60-year job security for affected employees.
The Bihar Legislative Council Chairman, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, has raised concerns over alleged payment irregularities to employees hired through outsourcing in three universities. This issue was highlighted by BJP MLC Naval Kishore Yadav through a starred question.
Yadav revealed that many employees at Pataliputra University, Munger University, and Purnea University, hired by a private agency, are receiving wages significantly lower than the government-allocated amount, sparking fears of job insecurity among them.
In response, Education Minister Sunil Kumar has committed to conducting special audits to address these discrepancies. Kumar, however, rejected the idea of a 60-year job guarantee for these outsourced employees, citing the universities' autonomy and the impracticality of such a measure.
