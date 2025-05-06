CBI Court Convicts Five in Obulapuram Mining Scam, Acquits Two

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has handed down a seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to five individuals implicated in the high-profile Obulapuram mining case. The court also levied fines totaling Rs 1.4 lakh on the convicted, including a Rs 1 lakh penalty on the accused company.

The verdict, delivered by the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Hyderabad, found VD Rajgopal, Gali Janardhan Reddy, BV Srinivasa Reddy, Mehfuz Ali Khan, and the Obulapuram Mining Company Pvt. Ltd. guilty. However, former state minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former bureaucrat B Krupanandam were acquitted of charges.

The Obulapuram mining case, registered in December 2009, alleged illegal mining activities that resulted in a loss of over Rs 800 crore to the government. While the prosecution secured convictions, defense advocates, such as Venkateswar Rao, claim the case is politically motivated and intend to appeal the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)