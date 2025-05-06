Left Menu

CBI Court Convicts Five in Obulapuram Mining Scam, Acquits Two

A CBI court has sentenced five individuals to seven years' imprisonment and fined them Rs 1.4 lakh in the Obulapuram mining case. Prominent figures, including former officials, were implicated. Ex-minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and ex-bureaucrat B Krupanandam were acquitted, while appeals are expected to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has handed down a seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to five individuals implicated in the high-profile Obulapuram mining case. The court also levied fines totaling Rs 1.4 lakh on the convicted, including a Rs 1 lakh penalty on the accused company.

The verdict, delivered by the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Hyderabad, found VD Rajgopal, Gali Janardhan Reddy, BV Srinivasa Reddy, Mehfuz Ali Khan, and the Obulapuram Mining Company Pvt. Ltd. guilty. However, former state minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former bureaucrat B Krupanandam were acquitted of charges.

The Obulapuram mining case, registered in December 2009, alleged illegal mining activities that resulted in a loss of over Rs 800 crore to the government. While the prosecution secured convictions, defense advocates, such as Venkateswar Rao, claim the case is politically motivated and intend to appeal the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

