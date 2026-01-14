Left Menu

Singapore Debates Future of Opposition Leadership: Pritam Singh's Conviction Sparks Parliamentary Action

Singapore's parliament is set to debate the removal of opposition leader Pritam Singh after his conviction for lying. The ruling party's motion questions his suitability, impacting Workers' Party leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap. Singh remains active in politics after narrowly avoiding disqualification following his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:00 IST
Singapore Debates Future of Opposition Leadership: Pritam Singh's Conviction Sparks Parliamentary Action
Pritam Singh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant political development, Singapore's parliament is poised to debate whether Pritam Singh, the opposition leader, should be removed from his position. This follows his conviction for lying to parliament, a move led by Indranee Rajah from the ruling People's Action Party.

The case also weighs heavily on the Workers' Party, with implications for its chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap. Singh, who holds the distinction of being the first official Leader of the Opposition since Singapore's independence, maintains political activity despite his conviction.

Facing fines rather than disqualification, Singh's scandal over false testimonies has stirred media and political debate. Singapore's government insists on high standards of responsibility for its leaders, underscoring the seriousness of lying under oath.

TRENDING

1
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
2
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
3
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Growth

Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Gro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026