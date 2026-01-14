Singapore Debates Future of Opposition Leadership: Pritam Singh's Conviction Sparks Parliamentary Action

In a significant political development, Singapore's parliament is poised to debate whether Pritam Singh, the opposition leader, should be removed from his position. This follows his conviction for lying to parliament, a move led by Indranee Rajah from the ruling People's Action Party.

The case also weighs heavily on the Workers' Party, with implications for its chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap. Singh, who holds the distinction of being the first official Leader of the Opposition since Singapore's independence, maintains political activity despite his conviction.

Facing fines rather than disqualification, Singh's scandal over false testimonies has stirred media and political debate. Singapore's government insists on high standards of responsibility for its leaders, underscoring the seriousness of lying under oath.