Operation Sindoor: Locals Rally Behind Indian Armed Forces

In a significant move, residents from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan have voiced overwhelming support for the Indian Armed Forces following 'Operation Sindoor'. This operation targeted nine terrorist hideouts deep within Pakistani territory, eliciting cheers of 'Indian Army Zindabad' from the populace.

Speaking to ANI, local residents expressed satisfaction over the military action. "We are very happy. We were all anticipating India's response to Pakistan," said one resident, highlighting the enhanced confidence in the proof-backed strikes. Across the state of Rajasthan, similar sentiments were echoed as citizens praised the operation.

Operation Sindoor marks India's deepest military incursion into Pakistan since 1971, targeting terror camps associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These camps were implicated in heinous terror attacks, including the Pahalgam incident. The Ministry of Defence has announced a press briefing scheduled for Wednesday, where additional details will be unveiled.

