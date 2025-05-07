Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Locals Rally Behind Indian Armed Forces

Residents across Jammu and Kashmir, along with those in Rajasthan, have expressed strong support for the Indian Armed Forces following 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. Locals are celebrating the military's action, marking India's most significant operation in the region since 1971.

07-05-2025
Locals across J-K, Rajasthan express strong support for Indian Army after Op Sindoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, residents from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan have voiced overwhelming support for the Indian Armed Forces following 'Operation Sindoor'. This operation targeted nine terrorist hideouts deep within Pakistani territory, eliciting cheers of 'Indian Army Zindabad' from the populace.

Speaking to ANI, local residents expressed satisfaction over the military action. "We are very happy. We were all anticipating India's response to Pakistan," said one resident, highlighting the enhanced confidence in the proof-backed strikes. Across the state of Rajasthan, similar sentiments were echoed as citizens praised the operation.

Operation Sindoor marks India's deepest military incursion into Pakistan since 1971, targeting terror camps associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These camps were implicated in heinous terror attacks, including the Pahalgam incident. The Ministry of Defence has announced a press briefing scheduled for Wednesday, where additional details will be unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

