Editors Guild Urges Media Freedom Between India and Pakistan

The Editors Guild of India has issued a call for action this Wednesday, requesting both India and Pakistan to eliminate restrictions on news websites and reinstate cross-border journalism. The statement addresses the importance of open media in fostering trust between the two nations.

In recognizing past failures in journalistic practices, where the media sometimes overstepped the bounds of responsibility, the Guild emphasized that blocking news access doesn't resolve these issues. Instead, it fosters fear and mistrust, which goes against democratic values and freedom of expression.

The Guild insists that uninhibited access to news is crucial for building an informed public, encouraging dialogue, and paving the way for peace in South Asia. They call for immediate action to lift all such restrictions, thereby promoting better understanding across borders.