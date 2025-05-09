Left Menu

Tensions Escalate As Workers Flee Amid Border Clashes in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border violence has sparked fear among workers from other states, prompting them to seek safer locations. The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a significant infiltration attempt, neutralizing seven terrorists. The conflict follows a series of escalations, including missile and drone attacks from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:05 IST
Migrant workers leaving Jammu and Kashmir's Samba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cross-border tensions in Jammu and Kashmir have ignited fear, prompting workers from other Indian states, particularly those in Samba, to move to safer areas following recent skirmishes. The workers, mainly from Chhattisgarh, expressed anxiety over their safety amid the escalating violence.

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in Samba. The security operation, which occurred between May 8 and 9, resulted in the elimination of at least seven terrorists. These individuals attempted to breach Indian land under the protective fire of Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post.

Amidst retaliatory action by the BSF, the Pakistani post sustained significant damage. The operation follows high-level security assessments by Home Minister Amit Shah and discussions regarding border preparedness, as India had previously launched "Operation Sindoor" targeting terrorist infrastructure in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

