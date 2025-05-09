Tensions Escalate as Pakistani Drone Strike Injures Civilians in Punjab
A Pakistani drone attack has critically injured one woman and slightly injured two others in Firozpur, Punjab. Indian air defenses have neutralized most drones, while precautionary blackouts are imposed amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The incident follows multiple Pakistani airspace violations and drone intrusions aimed at Indian military targets.
- Country:
- India
In the latest escalation of border tensions, a Pakistani drone attack on a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, left one woman critically injured and two others with minor burns. Medical officials quickly initiated treatment for the victims, who belong to the same family.
Most drones infiltrating the area have been successfully intercepted by the Indian military, according to Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP of Ferozepur. Meanwhile, Indian air defense forces have neutralized several drones amid widespread precautionary blackouts in various regions.
This incident follows a series of Pakistani airspace violations targeting Indian military infrastructure. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed the deployment of 300 to 400 drones across 36 locations, reportedly using Turkish Asisguard Songar models. India's Operation Sindoor previously targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CII Backs India's Bold Stand in Operation Sindoor
Inside Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Response Detailed in All-Party Meeting
AIMIM Chief Supports Operation Sindoor Against Terror
Uttar Pradesh on High Alert Amidst Operation Sindoor
United Against Terror: Operation Sindoor Garners Unwavering Support from Andhra Pradesh Leaders