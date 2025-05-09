Tensions Escalate as Pakistani Drone Strike Injures Civilians in Punjab

In the latest escalation of border tensions, a Pakistani drone attack on a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, left one woman critically injured and two others with minor burns. Medical officials quickly initiated treatment for the victims, who belong to the same family.

Most drones infiltrating the area have been successfully intercepted by the Indian military, according to Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP of Ferozepur. Meanwhile, Indian air defense forces have neutralized several drones amid widespread precautionary blackouts in various regions.

This incident follows a series of Pakistani airspace violations targeting Indian military infrastructure. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed the deployment of 300 to 400 drones across 36 locations, reportedly using Turkish Asisguard Songar models. India's Operation Sindoor previously targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)