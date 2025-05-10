RENEWAL Project Launched to Bolster Libya’s Agriculture Amid Climate Crisis

In a landmark collaboration aimed at tackling the devastating impact of climate change on agriculture, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the Government of Libya have jointly launched a US$9.2 million initiative to support rural communities in one of the world’s most water-scarce nations. The project, titled Resilience to Negative Impacts of Climate-Aggravated Water Scarcity in the Agriculture Sector in Libya (RENEWAL), is funded entirely by the Adaptation Fund (AF) and marks IFAD’s inaugural investment in Libya.

A Milestone for IFAD and Libya’s Agricultural Sector

The RENEWAL project represents a major step forward for climate-resilient development in Libya. With this first-ever IFAD investment in the country, the agency underscores its commitment to strengthening food security and sustainable rural livelihoods in fragile environments. Vrej Jijyan, IFAD Country Director, expressed his enthusiasm at the project’s official launch, stating:

“IFAD is thrilled to make a first investment in Libya through the RENEWAL project. This is a vital initiative for building resilience in Libya's agricultural sector. By improving water management and introducing climate-adaptive practices, we are addressing the most urgent needs of rural communities. Our goal is to ensure that smallholder farmers, and especially women and youth, not only survive the impacts of climate change but thrive despite them.”

Libya’s Growing Water Crisis

Libya ranks among the driest countries globally, and its agricultural sector is severely affected by prolonged drought, diminishing rainfall, rising temperatures, and saltwater intrusion in coastal areas. Chronic water scarcity, compounded by outdated infrastructure and the challenges of political transition, threatens not only food production but also social stability and the overall wellbeing of rural communities.

The RENEWAL project seeks to directly benefit 57,000 smallholder farming and pastoralist households living in climate-vulnerable zones across Libya’s northwest, northeast, and southern regions. These areas face the highest risks from climate-aggravated water stress, making them critical for targeted intervention.

Key Components and Implementation Strategy

UNOPS will take the lead in project implementation, applying its extensive experience in infrastructure and development projects across North Africa. Nathalie Angibeau, UNOPS Country Manager for Tunisia and North Africa, highlighted the project’s strategic focus:

“Climate adaptation is key to building resilience in Libya’s agriculture and livestock sectors. The RENEWAL project will not only benefit farmers immediately, but it will also lay the groundwork for sustainable rural economies in the future.”

Core components of the RENEWAL project include:

Improved Water and Soil Management: Introducing efficient irrigation techniques, water harvesting systems, and sustainable land-use practices to reduce water wastage and soil degradation.

Climate Vulnerability Assessments: Conducting in-depth analyses to identify specific vulnerabilities and prioritize interventions for the most at-risk areas and populations.

Capacity Building for Local Communities: Training farmers, especially women and youth, in climate-smart agricultural methods and resource management.

Social Inclusion and Equity: Ensuring that marginalized groups, including women and pastoralists, have equitable access to project resources and decision-making processes.

Knowledge Sharing and Replication: Establishing frameworks to document successful practices and replicate them in other regions of Libya to maximize the project’s long-term impact.

High-Level Endorsement and Local Participation

The RENEWAL project was formally introduced at an inaugural workshop in Tripoli on 28 April 2025, hosted by Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event brought together representatives from IFAD, UNOPS, and several Libyan ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, which recognized the project as a vital tool for advancing environmental and food security.

Stakeholders emphasized that the success of this initiative depends heavily on community participation and institutional cooperation. The Ministry of Environment noted that the RENEWAL project aligns with Libya’s national priorities and international commitments to sustainable development and climate resilience.

A Continuation of Strong IFAD-Libya Relations

Although this is IFAD’s first direct investment project in Libya, the country has maintained a long-standing partnership with the organization. Since IFAD’s establishment in 1977, Libya has contributed US$49.97 million to its replenishment cycles, reaffirming its commitment to rural development and food security.

By launching RENEWAL, Libya and its partners are not only addressing today’s most pressing environmental and agricultural challenges but also paving the way for a more resilient and self-sufficient future for its rural communities.