Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's 'Hyphenation' Comments

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for not addressing remarks made by US President Donald Trump during his speech on Operation Sindoor. Khera emphasized that discussing the 'hyphenation' of India with Pakistan is completely unacceptable.

In his interaction with ANI, Khera noted that Trump's statements had disturbed many Indians, and the Prime Minister missed the chance to clarify the situation. Khera stressed the importance of a cohesive political response to these delicate international issues and urged Modi to initiate an all-party meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, President Trump claimed that his administration significantly helped extinguish tensions between nuclear-powered neighbors, India and Pakistan. Trump detailed how his administration's diplomatic efforts and trade leverage played pivotal roles in achieving this peace.

