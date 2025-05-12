Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's 'Hyphenation' Comments

Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted Prime Minister Modi for failing to address US President Donald Trump's remarks linking India and Pakistan. Khera emphasized the party's demand for a unified political response. Trump had highlighted US diplomatic success in brokering peace between the neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:54 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's 'Hyphenation' Comments
Congress Leaders Sandeep Dixit and Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for not addressing remarks made by US President Donald Trump during his speech on Operation Sindoor. Khera emphasized that discussing the 'hyphenation' of India with Pakistan is completely unacceptable.

In his interaction with ANI, Khera noted that Trump's statements had disturbed many Indians, and the Prime Minister missed the chance to clarify the situation. Khera stressed the importance of a cohesive political response to these delicate international issues and urged Modi to initiate an all-party meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, President Trump claimed that his administration significantly helped extinguish tensions between nuclear-powered neighbors, India and Pakistan. Trump detailed how his administration's diplomatic efforts and trade leverage played pivotal roles in achieving this peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025