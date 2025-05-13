Tripura's Path to Peace: Transforming Through Religious Tourism

In a spirited address during the Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima celebrations in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced the state's ambitious plans to enhance religious tourist destinations. Speaking at Venuban Vihar, he emphasized the need for peace, a principle deeply rooted in Gautama Buddha's teachings.

Highlighting Buddha Purnima's universal appeal, Dr. Saha remarked on the inclusive nature of the celebration and its global significance as Vesak Day, recognized by the United Nations. He urged adherence to non-violence, cautioning against divisive speech, and noted Tripura's transformation into a peace haven post-terrorism.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to bolster tourism around Mahamuni Pagoda, a key Buddhist site attracting hundreds daily. By promoting venues like this, the government aims to foster economic growth and broader cultural understanding, reinforcing Tripura's image as a hub of spiritual tourism.

